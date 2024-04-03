Michigan saw flashes from true freshman receiver Semaj Morgan last season. Elder statesman in the room, Tyler Morris, is hoping to see more this season from not only Morgan, but other second-year receivers in the room as well.

Morris, who met with the media this week, was asked about other receivers stepping up this season with departures from last year's team, he mentioned Morgan as well as Fred Moore.

However, he recognizes it's a team effort from the entire receiver group.

"I would say Fred and Semaj, really it’s everybody (who needs to step up),” Morris said. “Fred and Semaj, I feel like just being like young guys, they were the freshmen last year and this year they’ve shown that they can step up."

For Morgan, there's a lot to build on with what he did on the field last season. With his role small, there are opportunities within the offense this season to see his output increase tenfold if he can put himself to be in a position to be successful.

Morris has reminded the youngster to forget about the highs of last year and to continue to put in the work.

"Semaj I feel like last year had a lot of the quick game stuff," Morris said. "This year, I mean, I’ve told him that was nice, but we need you to do more. That’s kind of the expectation. We’re going to need everybody to step up."

As for Moore, his playing time was limited last year and now has a chance to cement himself as a reliable receiver in the group.

Morris also mentioned Peyton O'Leary, a spring star from last year, who has yet to see it translate to the field.

The Wolverines certainly has options, it's up to the group to get the best out of each other.

"Fred, we’re gonna need him to really be one of those deep-ball receivers," Morris said. "Peyton, I mean, he ain’t played a lot. We talked about it, too. We just need everybody to step up and just give it everything.”