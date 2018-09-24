The last time at the Big House for 2020 Mars (Pa.) four-star offensive tackle prospect Michael Carmody was in July for the barbecue. And though he’s never been to Michigan for a game, that all changed this past weekend for as he saw the Wolverines blowout Nebraska during the ‘Maize Out’.

“When we got there I got to talk to all of the coaches and see everybody again, and meet everyone else that I hadn’t met before,” Carmody explained. “I got to talk to coach Warinner and coach Dudek and get some face time with them finally.

“We talked about me moving to offensive tackle [from tight end], and how I’m liking it.”