One of the biggest visitors of the day was junior offensive tackle prospect Logan Parr, out of Helotes (Texas) O’Connor. Michigan signed three players from Texas in 2018 in tight end Mustapha Muhammad and defensive backs German and Gemon Green. They’ll look to pull from the state down south once again in 2020, and took a step in the right direction today.

Parr, a 6-3, 275 pound prospect took his first visit to Ann Arbor today and got a chance to interact and start building relationships within the program. Oh, and also, he received an offer from the Michigan Wolverines. The tender adds on to a list, approaching 20 in total, that also includes Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and others.

“Coach Warinner and I had the chance to talk face to face for the first time and had a great conversation,” Parr explained.