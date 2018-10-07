U-M Football Recruiting: Rivals250 OT Logan Parr Enjoys U-M; Earns Offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
One of the biggest visitors of the day was junior offensive tackle prospect Logan Parr, out of Helotes (Texas) O’Connor. Michigan signed three players from Texas in 2018 in tight end Mustapha Muhammad and defensive backs German and Gemon Green. They’ll look to pull from the state down south once again in 2020, and took a step in the right direction today.
Parr, a 6-3, 275 pound prospect took his first visit to Ann Arbor today and got a chance to interact and start building relationships within the program. Oh, and also, he received an offer from the Michigan Wolverines. The tender adds on to a list, approaching 20 in total, that also includes Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and others.
“Coach Warinner and I had the chance to talk face to face for the first time and had a great conversation,” Parr explained.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news