They also did so without the services of junior forward Isaiah Livers, who missed the game with injury.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up a very impressive 60-52 win at Rutgers tonight, handing the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the year.

Rutgers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead tonight following a deep two from junior guard Geo Baker at the 18:53 mark, though senior guard Zavier Simpson finally got the Wolverines on the board when he nailed a triple from the top of the key at 17:43, cutting the Scarlet Knights' lead to 4-3.

Simpson drained his second three of the game with 15:59 left in the half, giving the Maize and Blue their first lead at 8-6.

That's where things stood at the under-16 timeout, and an easy dunk from senior center Jon Teske stretched the margin to 12-8 at the 14:49 mark.

Michigan's offense was a hot 5-of-7 from the floor at that point, with Simpson owning eight of the club's 12 points.

A lay in from redshirt junior center Austin Davis made the score 16-8 at 12:45 and gave U-M its biggest lead of the half, though the Scarlet Knights quickly cut it to 16-12 following a lazy pass by sophomore guard David DeJulius that led to an easy dunk by redshirt junior guard Jacob Young on the other end.

It also prompted Michigan head coach Juwan Howard to call a timeout to settle things down.

The lead was stretched back to seven (19-12) following an and-1 from freshman guard Franz Wagner in which he showed nifty footwork to get to the basket, making the Wolverines 8-of-11 from the floor with 11:14 to go in the half.

A 10-2 Rutgers run was capped off by a corner triple from sophomore guard/forward Ron Harper at the 7:04 mark, putting the Scarlet Knights back on top at 22-21.

Teske immediately killed RU's momentum though, draining a three from the top of the key on U-M's ensuing possession to put the Maize and Blue back in front 24-22.

The game was tied at 24-all at the under-4 timeout, with U-M's inability to hold onto the ball (six turnovers at that point) keeping Rutgers in the game.

Simpson put U-M back on top (28-26) with a driving layup with only a minute remaining in the half, giving him nearly half of his club's points (12).

The Scarlet Knights took the momentum into the locker room, however, with Baker draining a three with a hand in his face as the first half expired to put his squad up 31-28 at the break.

Both schools shot an identical 48 percent through the first 20 minutes, with Rutgers owning a slight 16-14 edge on the glass.