Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-01 12:29:43 -0500') }} football Edit

U-M In France, Day Five: Don Brown’s Legend Grows … Next Trip In The Works

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is popular even in France … plus, U-M’s next overseas trip is already in the works.

Gyvon0g89trvvou567pd

U-M In France, Day Five: Don Brown’s Legend Grows … Next Trip In The Works

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}