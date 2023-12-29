Michigan has been in the Los Angeles area for a few days now, and the Wolverines have had an opportunity to visit a couple fine establishments during their trip out west. On Wednesday, select players were invited to Disneyland for the Rose Bowl Welcome Event. The visit to the "Happiest Place on Earth" was followed up with a trip to Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

The experiences of the Rose Bowl are truly unmatched, as many players have pointed out, but they pale in comparison to playing in the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1.

As the game inches closer, players have started to shift their focus from having fun with Mickey Mouse and eating delicious rib dinners to the real reason the team is in L.A. — the football game.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are set to take on Nick Saban and Alabama, a college football dynasty that has won six of the last 14 national championships.

The Crimson Tide, along with Georgia, which has risen the past three seasons, have been the crown jewel of the SEC ever since Saban's arrival, and it's led to an intimidation factor that oftentimes puts teams away before anyone ever steps on the field.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said as much on Friday.

"I buy into [the intimidation factor] a lot because I live it," Steele said. "To do what [Saban's] done for as long as he's done it — it's hard to do. I think it may be unmatched in this profession."

A lot of the intimidation is chalked up to the idea that Alabama has far superior talent than its opponents. The common belief among SEC fans, and maybe even players and coaches, is that the better players play in the south, and that the SEC, as a whole, plays a better brand of football than all other conferences, including the Big Ten.

Michigan, though, isn't subscribing to that theory.

"Nah, I don't think so," Roman Wilson said when asked if Alabama is faster across the board than Michigan is. "I feel like they're all good athletes, but I don't look at them and be like, 'Holy s--- these guys are just too fast.' I think they're all good, but nothing we haven't really seen before."

Wilson continued to talk highly of the Crimson Tide, but noted that he's fast, too.

"I think their defense shows up to the ball. All 11 guys get to the ball pretty well. They all give a lot of effort, but being a fast guy, it doesn't really surprise me when you see other fast people."

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has also heard much of the same, but in a way he could've only learned from his head coach, he dumbed the theory and the game down to just college kids having fun.

"I've heard that about the SEC; I've heard that about the Big 12, ACC, Pac-12," McCarthy said when asked if he's heard that people believe the SEC to be the best conference in the country. "Just hear it from everywhere. All it is is just opinions. Obviously, the SEC is tremendous, and they've been tremendous for many years. And so much respect for all the teams and all the players that play in it, but at the end of the day, it's just football and boys out there having fun, and grinding, and playing what they love."

McCarthy did acknowledge, though, that there is a lot of pride on the line for the Big Ten as it prepares to go best-on-best against the SEC.

"I guess you could say a lot [of pride is on the line]. Just because the SEC has been in this game and been successful in this game for a long period of time, and it's just going against history, but at the end of the day, it's just history, and the only thing we can control now is the present moment and the future, ultimately, by handling the present moment."

"Obviously, very prideful regardless who it is, to get a win like this."