U-M Skyrockets From Unranked To No. 4 In The Nation After 7-0 Start
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program made quite the leap in today's AP Poll by jumping from unranked to No. 4 in the nation, after a Thanksgiving weekend that saw them take down Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
U-M's jump is tied for the biggest in the history of the AP Poll (which was created in 1949), with Kansas also going from unranked in the preseason to No. 4 in the country in 1989.
Another intriguing storyline from this week's top-25 is that Louisville has vaulted to No. 1 following Duke's (previously No. 1) shocking upset home loss to Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.
The Wolverines will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals tomorrow night in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, meaning both clubs will enter the game rated in the top-five nationally.
Rounding out the rest of the top-10 is No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Maryland, No. 5 Virginia, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 10 Duke.
Four Big Ten teams checked in inside the top-25 with Michigan State slotting in at No. 11, including three conference clubs in the game's top-six.
In addition to the aforementioned UNC and Gonzaga victories, head coach Juwan Howard's incredible start to his Michigan head coaching tenure has also seen victories over Creighton and Iowa State, with the former picking up a notable victory over then-No. 12 Texas Tech in Las Vegas on Friday night.
The Maize and Blue will have a golden opportunity to continue padding their resume not only on Tuesday night at Louisville, but also on Dec. 14 when they host an Oregon squad who currently sits at No. 13 in the country.
