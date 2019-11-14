Football season is in full swing as high schools across the country are ending their regular season and preparing for playoffs. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Four-star safety Makari Paige is committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

The Wolverine On The Road

After stops in Nashville, Detroit, Tulsa, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston Las Vegas. Chicago, Birmingham and Houston, The Wolverine is set to make its way to back to Detroit this weekend. It's playoff time in the great state of Michigan, and this week offers a slate full of exciting matchups. The Wolverine will get things started on Friday night as Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is set to collide with Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson. Both schools had rough starts to the year but are peaking at the right time. Stevenson is home to four-star 2021 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi, who has been a difference maker for his team upfront. El-Hadi is proving why he's one of the best offensive linemen in the country for next cycle.

El-Hadi and the Stevenson offense will have to brave cold weather and put together sustainable drives against a tenacious Cass Tech defense, highlighted by 2021 Michigan targets Kobe King and Kalen King. Kobe, a three-star linebacker, and Kalen, a three-star cornerback, have been instrumental in Cass Tech's deep run in the playoffs as has 2021 Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson. A true center prospect, Anderson will look to command his team and help a tradition power survive another week. Anderson is a top target for the Wolverines, and he has an argument as the best center in the nation.

While Stevenson vs. Cass Tech should be a treat, the game we are most hyped for is Belleville vs. West Bloomfield in a battle of Top 5 teams in the state. Belleville may be the best overall squad in Michigan and boasts several high end prospects, including four-star 2020 Wolverines cornerback commit Andre Seldon. Seldon has done a little bit of everything for Belleville, including playing some wide receiver and returning kicks and punts. In fact, Seldon has proved to be one of the more dangerous returners in the state this year.

Belleville is also home to a number of offered Michigan targets, including four-star 2021 defensive lineman Damon Payne, four-star 2021 linebacker Jamari Buddin, three-star 2021 offensive lineman Ramier Lewis and elite 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser. On the opposite sideline, West Bloomfield boasts two Michigan commits in four-star 2020 defensive back Makari Paige and four-star 2020 linebacker Cornell Wheeler. Paige is a true ball hawk in the secondary, while Wheeler is a big thumper in the middle. Scoring points on West Bloomfield won't be easy as the unit also features offered 2022 Michigan target Michael Williams. Overall , this group is nasty.

Offensively, West Bloomfield is led by 2021 Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, who is one of the most explosive playmakers in the state regardless of class. Slowing down Edwards is sure to be a tough task for Belleville. Edwards recently visited Michigan for the game against Notre Dame, and the Wolverines are in his top group early on. Of course, it helps that he has a pair of teammate recruiting him on a daily basis. The talent in this game is unmatched. It's tough to make a pick here as this should turn into a game of the year candidate.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. DL Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel It's playoff time out in the DMV, and it gets no bigger than Good Counsel vs. Gonzaga. The last time these two teams met was in October, and it took five overtimes to decide a winner. In fact, Jenkins made the game-winning stop. The Michigan defensive line commit will once again be asked to rise to the occasion against a dynamic Gonzaga offense, featuring four-star 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 14 overall ranked player in the country for next cycle.

2. OL Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra It's been an up and down season for JSerra, which has faced one of the toughest high school football schedules in the country. Things won't get any easier to open up the state playoffs as Persi and company take on Corona (Calif.) Centennial, which is ranked No. 27 nationally, per MaxPreps. This one may come down to the trenches, and Persi will be asked to win some battles against five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman, the nation's top ranked recruit in 2021.

3. OL Reece Atteberry, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest Atteberry helped Eaglecrest win a thriller in the first round of the Colorado state playoffs last week. And he'll have to rise to the occasion as both an offensive tackle and a defensive tackle against Grandview this week. I was actually in attendance for this game during the regular season. Grandview took home a 14-11 win in one of the most exciting games I've covered this year. Atteberry left it all on the field that night and is sure to do the same on Friday with revenge on his mind.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits