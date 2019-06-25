Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! OMAHA, Neb. — Many have been late to the party in enjoying this Michigan baseball team, and there's no shame in that. Head coach Erik Bakich admitted there were games in April even his wife was hesitant to sit in the cold weather and watch his team play. But the weather has heated up, and so have the Wolverines. They're now one win away from a National Championship after beating Vanderbilt, 7-4, Monday, and yes, there's still room on the bandwagon for anyone to join.

Michigan is one win away from a National Championship. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

It's on you if you're a Michigan fan and a baseball fan ... or even if you're not the latter. What we've learned in the month-plus we've been covering this team closely is that this group embodies everything past great U-M teams in any sport have, playing with great pride and passion for each other and the uniform.

They're also playing with no fear and to have fun, something that will need to continue to finish off the upset. "It started a month ago, that realization of when we play not to lose, we lose," Bakich said. "When we play loose and we compete as best we can and be aggressive and shift the target from being tight and squeezing it, and thinking ahead instead of just shrinking the moment and just immersing themselves with one another ... "I think it all gets down to the perspective that they gained when they were staring at their season being over right in the face, one strike away from not having any postseason [against Illinois], and the perspective they got is they got another day together." They're also extremely well prepared. Junior Tommy Henry said it was the in depth scouting report with pitching coach Chris Fetter that gave him the added confidence needed Monday night. And the note cards on the belt buckles everyone's been asking about ... Jordan Brewer checked his before an eighth-inning at-bat with JJ Bleday on first, realized the scouting report on Bleday was that he liked to "green light" it on singles and try to advance. Brewer gunned him down for the second out to help avoid a precarious situation, and Henry and Jeff Criswell did the rest.