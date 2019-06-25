Unity, Prep And Talent Have Gotten U-M To The Brink — Now The Hard Part
OMAHA, Neb. — Many have been late to the party in enjoying this Michigan baseball team, and there's no shame in that. Head coach Erik Bakich admitted there were games in April even his wife was hesitant to sit in the cold weather and watch his team play.
But the weather has heated up, and so have the Wolverines. They're now one win away from a National Championship after beating Vanderbilt, 7-4, Monday, and yes, there's still room on the bandwagon for anyone to join.
It's on you if you're a Michigan fan and a baseball fan ... or even if you're not the latter. What we've learned in the month-plus we've been covering this team closely is that this group embodies everything past great U-M teams in any sport have, playing with great pride and passion for each other and the uniform.
They're also playing with no fear and to have fun, something that will need to continue to finish off the upset.
"It started a month ago, that realization of when we play not to lose, we lose," Bakich said. "When we play loose and we compete as best we can and be aggressive and shift the target from being tight and squeezing it, and thinking ahead instead of just shrinking the moment and just immersing themselves with one another ...
"I think it all gets down to the perspective that they gained when they were staring at their season being over right in the face, one strike away from not having any postseason [against Illinois], and the perspective they got is they got another day together."
They're also extremely well prepared. Junior Tommy Henry said it was the in depth scouting report with pitching coach Chris Fetter that gave him the added confidence needed Monday night.
And the note cards on the belt buckles everyone's been asking about ... Jordan Brewer checked his before an eighth-inning at-bat with JJ Bleday on first, realized the scouting report on Bleday was that he liked to "green light" it on singles and try to advance. Brewer gunned him down for the second out to help avoid a precarious situation, and Henry and Jeff Criswell did the rest.
Now, though, comes the hard part — the death blow. It's like having to slay the beast in a video game to win it all (you know — King Koopa). U-M has two chances, and there are several trains of thought on which approach to take on the mound. There have been rumblings Bakich will try to piecemeal it together with staff outside the "big three" of Henry, Criswell and Karl Kauffmann, though Criswell has said he wants the ball (and he's only pitched 5.2 innings in the world series, including nine pitches last night).
That feels like a concession, even with Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker on the mound. The freshman has been nearly unhittable in his last six outings, including a no-hitter and 19 strikeouts in a postseason win over Duke.
Either way, U-M's formula won't change. They'll protect the plate, work the counts and try to get to the Vanderbilt bullpen like they did Monday.
"Our guys have bought into that so well, and you see it when it's on display there," Bakich said. "Having some of the two-strike battles that we had [Monday] that led to runs or led to guys getting on base, I'm just so impressed with our guys and how they fight pitch to pitch, especially with two strikes.
"You shrink the zone with less than two strikes, you expand the zone with two strikes, and you just find a way to put the barrel on the ball. That's it. Our guys are doing a good job of that. We'll have our work cut out for us [tonight] because the deal with Rocker is just the breaking ball is tough to pick up and it's late and it's got depth. So we know he's very good."
But they knew Drake Fellows was good last night, too, and they rocked him early. Even though they were heavy underdogs, they proved they belonged. Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin was even miffed at the suggestion his team was playing too tight against an overmatched opponent.
"There's no narrative. It's baseball," Corbin said. "It's one team playing better than the other. "I don't give a crap where they came from. They got into the tournament. Once they got into the tournament, they're a good team. Fresno State did it; Coastal Carolina did it. It doesn't matter.
"Once you get into the tournament, then it's a new lease on life. They played well. They were the better team tonight."
And now they've got two more chances to prove they're the best team in the country.
It won't be easy, but championships rarely are.
