Michigan sophomore big man Jon Teske hadn't made two consecutive free throws in a while, but he stepped up big when it mattered most in a 64-63 win over Houston.
He was part of a five-point play, in fact, on which he was fouled after redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews nailed a triple, tying the game and giving U-M momentum.
"Just make 'em," Teske said when asked what he was thinking down the stretch. "I'd split a couple, actually all my free throws this tournament so far, and I just knew I had to go out there and help my team, just clear my mind and not think about it and just shoot it."
Fifth-year senior Duncan Robinson was the catalyst early, hitting three triples in the first half to help get Michigan going. Teske's free throws helped make the difference later, head coach John Beilein said, and he also played solid defense and notched two blocked shots in addition to going 6-for-8 from the line.
"Duncan's early were big for us, but Jon's free throws late ... he was 65 or 68 percent in the conference, but he's a much better shooter than he's shot lately," Beilein said. "Those were big. We couldn't score."
"That was the only way we were going to score late. For us to get the five-point play late, like Ohio State (when the Buckeyes did it in a win over Michigan), that was a big point in the game."
Teske is now shooting 57.4 percent from the line this year.
