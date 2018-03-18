Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan sophomore big man Jon Teske hadn't made two consecutive free throws in a while, but he stepped up big when it mattered most in a 64-63 win over Houston. He was part of a five-point play, in fact, on which he was fouled after redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews nailed a triple, tying the game and giving U-M momentum.

Jon Teske finished with six points and four rebounds for Michigan in a win over Houston. USA TODAY Sports Images

"Just make 'em," Teske said when asked what he was thinking down the stretch. "I'd split a couple, actually all my free throws this tournament so far, and I just knew I had to go out there and help my team, just clear my mind and not think about it and just shoot it."