In the NBA, Derrick Walton Jr. signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks just before the trade deadline. Walton has a chance to extend his stay in his hometown longer than just 10 days. The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. tied his season-high of 33 points, in a loss to the Hawks on Feb. 22. Hardaway shot 11-for-22 from the field in the game and 6-for-14 from long range. He also added four rebounds and five assists. In the NHL, Max Pacioretty had a stellar week for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He scored six points on the week, three goals and three assists. The Red Wings' Dylan Larkin is continuing a dominant season, despite a rough year for the club. Larkin had two goals and three assists on the week, and has 17 goals and 28 assists on the year.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player, Derrick Walton, is back home in Detroit. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Feb. 23

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 22 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 21.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Free Agent

Was waived by the 76ers soon after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 15.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season ... He has appeared in 54 games, and has started in 41 ... Had 16 points and six rebounds in a win over the Magic on Feb. 21 ... Tied his season-high, 33 points, in a loss to the Hawks on Feb. 22 ... He added four rebounds and five assists in that game ... He's shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range on the year... Had The Mavericks are 34-23, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is having an impressive February so far:

-20 PPG

-3.7 RPG

-3.7 APG

-47% FG

-45% 3PT



After a slow start, THJ is becoming a very effective scoring option for the Mavericks. #MFFLpic.twitter.com/PIxQrhyVNK — Dylan Delaney (@DylanDelaney13) February 24, 2020

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup for the Feb. 3 matchup against the Suns (in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. Had 25 points, six rebounds five assists and one steal in an overtime loss to the 76ers on Feb. 20 ... Had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals in a win over the Hornets on Feb. 22. On the season, LeVert is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 30 appearances. The Nets are 26-29, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.



Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 50 appearances on the season ... Had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in a Feb. 20 loss to the Rockets ... Started the game and posted 19 points, four rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Pelicans on Feb. 23 ... he Warriors are 12-45 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Has started in 51 of his 56 appearances on the season ... Robinson is first on the Heat and sixth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 43.4 percent. He's made 197 three-pointers on the season, which is the fourth most in the NBA ... He participated in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star weekend. The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 36-20.

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Had started in all 48 of his games with the Warriors this season, and averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With the 76ers, he is averaging 6.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in four contests, with two starts ... Had four points and two rebounds in a win over the Nets on Feb. 20 ... Had six points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals in a loss to the Bucks on Feb. 22 ... The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 19 on the season ... Averages 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 28 appearances on the season. Wagner missed nearly two months from early December to early February with an ankle injury, before returning just before the All-Star break ... Had four points, five rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 21 ... Notched four points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a loss to the Bulls on Feb. 23 ... The Wizards are 20-35.

Derrick Walton Jr., Detroit Pistons

Was apart of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter ... Last Friday, the Pistons announced they signed Walton to a 10-day contract ... Walton has a shot at extending his 10-day stint into a long-term stay. Had appeared in 23 games this season for the Clippers, all off the bench ... Walton has made 9 of his 21 attempts from three (42.9 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.7 minutes.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 8.7 minutes per game this season in 28 appearances ... Posted two points and one rebound in a Feb. 20 win over the Pistons l.. Had two points, two rebounds and one block in a Feb. 22 win over the 76ers ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 48-8.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Feb. 23

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and 11 assists in 61 games played on the season for the 36-20-6 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has nine goals and 17 assists in 58 games on the season for the 36-18-7 Avalanche ... Had the lone goal of the game, in a 1-0 win over the Ducks, on Feb. 21.

JT Compher sends a rocket off Martin Kaut's beautiful first NHL Point! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/zHGaio9Ojm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 22, 2020

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 30 goals and 33 assists in 64 games this season for the 30-25-5 Jets ... He leads the team in goals and is second in points ... His 30 goals are the 10th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 63 points are tied for 15th in the league ... Had an assist on Feb. 18, in a win over the Kings ... Collected a goal and an assist with three shots Feb. 20 in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 14 assists on the season in 56 games for the 32-27-5 Jets ... Had an assist in a win over the Kings on Feb. 18 ... Notched an assist in the following game, a Feb. 20 win over the Senators.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 53 games on the season for the 15-45-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted seven goals and 14 assists in 51 games on the season ... Had an assist on Feb. 20, in a loss to the Canadians ... Scored two third-period goals in Feb. 23's 5-3 win over the Penguins ... The Capitals are 38-18-6.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 41 assists through 60 appearances this season ... His 49 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had two assists in a loss to the Wild on Feb. 19 ... Notched two more assists, in a win over the Bruins on Feb. 22 ... The Canucks are 33-22-6.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 34 points in 44 appearances ... Has 19 goals and 15 assists this season for the 32-23-8 Maple Leafs ... Scored a goal on Feb. 20, in a win over the Penguins.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 59 games ... The Penguins are 37-18-6.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has two goals and five assists in 15 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 17 goals and 28 assists in 57 games on the season for the 15-45-4 Red Wings ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points, with 45, and assists, with 28 ... He had two assists in a win over the Canadians on Feb. 18 ... Had an assist on Feb. 21, in a loss to the Islanders ... Scored the team's only two goals, in a 4-2 loss to the Flames, on Feb. 23.

Dylan Larkin perfectly protects the puck and finishes for a beautiful goal! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/ePDXGSQkvM — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 24, 2020

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 48 games played for the 34-22-8 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and missed several weeks in February with an upper body injury, before returning Feb. 19 ... Motte has totaled three goals and four assists in 26 games this season for the 33-22-6 Canucks ... Had an assist on Feb. 19, in a loss to the Wild ... Had an assist in a win over the Bruins on Feb. 22.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 33-24-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All-Star has 29 goals and 32 assists in 64 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals, is second in points and is third in assists ... His 63 points are 19th in the entire league ... His 29 goals rank tied for 12th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 34-22-8. He had a goal in three straight games, all in wins, including Feb. 17 against the Capitals, Feb. 20 against the Lightning and Feb. 22 against the Panthers ... In the last week, he notched six total points.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in 12 total games on the season, and has not notched any goals or assists.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 20 assists in 58 appearances on the season for the 33-24-4 Rangers ... Notched two assists in a win over the Hurricanes on Feb. 21 ... Had an assist in a win over the Sharks on Feb. 22.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets