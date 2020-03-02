In the NBA, it's decision time for the Detroit Pistons, when it comes to former U-M standout Derrick Walton. Walton's 10-day contract with the club expires today. The team could sign Walton to a second 10-day contract. Walton was a part of a trade at the deadline from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter, before being picked up by Detroit. For the Pistons, Walton has appeared in three games, and has totaled three points, five assists and one rebound.

The 10 Day contracts for Joe Chealey (Charlotte) and Derrick Walton Jr. (Detroit) expired today. Both players can sign a second one with their respective teams. After that, they'd have to sign for the remainder of the season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 2, 2020

February was no different than the rest of the season for the Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and the Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. when it comes to being lethal from downtown. Robinson finished the month with the most three-pointers nailed by any player in the league, with 53, and Hardaway was fifth on the list, with 40.

February 3PM Leaders



Duncan Robinson - 53 (45%)

Jayson Tatum - 48 (50%)

James Harden - 46 (39%)

Buddy Hield - 44 (46%)

Tim Hardaway Jr - 40 (44%)

Trae Young - 40 (35%)

Seth Curry - 39 (59%)

CJ McCollum - 39 (41%)

Bradley Beal - 38 (37%)

Malik Beasley - 36 (40%) — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 29, 2020

In the NHL, it was a milestone week for several former Wolverines ... Kyle Connor scored the 100th goal of his career in just 245 career games. The milestone goal came as a part of a three-game point scoring streak, that he is currently riding. For the season, he has a career-high 67 points. Carl Hagelin played in his 600th career game in the league. He has seven goals and 15 assists on the year for the Capitals. Canucks' defenseman Quinn Hughes was an All-Star this year as a rookie, and was just named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for February. During the month, he became the second defenseman in NHL history to be the first rookie to reach 50 points in a season. His 51 points that he's totaled so far are the most out of any rookie. Max Pacioretty scored his 30th goal on the season for the Golden Knights. Hitting that mark, it is the sixth season that he's scored 30 or more goals. He leads the club in goals and points, and is tied for third in assists. His 63 points are tied for 19th in the entire league, and his 30 goals rank as 13th.

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is having a very efficient year from beyond the three-point line. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through March 1

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 24 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Free Agent

Was waived by the 76ers soon after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on the season ... He has appeared in 58 games, and has started in 45 ... Had 23 points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the Timberwolves Feb. 24 ... Posted 17 points and two rebounds in a win over the Spurs Feb. 26 ... Had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Heat Feb. 28 ... Had 19 points and six rebounds in a win over the Timberwolves Mar. 1 ... He's shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range on the year ... The Mavericks are 37-24, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

#Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has now made 163 three-pointers on the season, a new career-high for his most in a single season (previous: 162 in 2018-19).



Hardaway Jr. is also shooting a career-high 40.5% from deep this year, up from his previous high of 36.3% in 2013-14. pic.twitter.com/HKc00YtMuT — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 2, 2020

Rick Carlisle on Tim Hardaway Jr., who has emerged as a potent third option for the Mavs: “I just love the way he plays. He goes hard. He cares about winning. He’s one of our leaders. He’s had a great year. ... He’s about the right stuff. He’s a culture guy.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 25, 2020

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup on Feb. 3 in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. Had 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a loss to the Magic Feb. 24 ... Had 34 (shot 5-for-8 from three) points, six rebounds and seven assists in a loss to the Wizards Feb. 26 ... Notched 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Hawks Feb. 18 ... Posted 15 points, three rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Heat Feb. 29. On the season, LeVert is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 34 appearances. The Nets are 26-33, and hold the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.



Caris LeVert lit up the stat sheet with 34 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3PT FG) 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals last night for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/tEKSSRCaX6 — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) February 27, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in 53 appearances on the season ... Had 13 points, one rebound and four assists in a loss to the Kings Feb. 25 ... Posted 16 points, eight assists and one rebound in a loss to the Lakers Feb. 27 ... Notched 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds in a loss to the Wizards Mar. 1 ... The Warriors are 13-48 on the year.

Rookie leading scorers in February



Zion Williamson - 25.7

Coby White - 20.1

Ja Morant - 18.7

Kendrick Nunn - 14.5

Eric Paschall - 14.3

Rui Hachimura - 13.9

Deandre Hunter - 13.8

Kevin Porter Jr - 13.5

Cam Reddish - 13.4

Jordan Poole - 13.1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2020

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Has started in 55 of his 60 appearances on the season ... Robinson is first on the Heat and fourth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 43.8 percent. He's made 213 three-pointers on the season, which is the third most in the NBA ... He participated in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star weekend. Had 15 points, one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Cavaliers Feb. 24 ... Posted nine points, four rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Timberwolves Feb. 26 ... Had 24 points, five rebounds and one assist in a win over the Mavericks Feb. 28 ... Had 10 points and three rebounds in a win over the Nets Feb. 29. The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 38-22.

Duncan Robinson Highlights vs Dallas Mavericks “Monster from 3pt land” pic.twitter.com/kIteSnZW9D — Miami Heat Highlights (@Heat_Highlights) February 29, 2020

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Had started in all 48 of his games with the Warriors this season, and averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With the 76ers, he is averaging 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in eight contests, with four starts ... Notched six points, one rebound and one assist in a win over the Hawks Feb. 24 ... Had four points and four rebounds in a loss to the Cavaliers Feb. 26 ... Posted four points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Knicks Feb. 27 ... Had two points and two rebounds in a loss to the Clippers Mar. 1 ... The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-24 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 20 on the season ... Averages 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 32 appearances on the season ... Wagner missed nearly two months from early December to early February with an ankle injury, before returning just before the All-Star break ... Had eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Bucks Feb. 24 ... Had four points and three rebounds in a win over the Nets Feb. 26 ... Notched two points, one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Jazz Feb. 28 ... Had one rebound and two assist in a win over the Warriors Mar. 1 ... The Wizards are 22-37, and are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Nice move by Moe Wagner on Rudy Gobert, the DPOY. pic.twitter.com/TSq7OECeJA — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 29, 2020

Derrick Walton Jr., Detroit Pistons

Was a part of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter ... Feb. 21, the Pistons announced they signed Walton to a 10-day contract ... The Pistons now have a decision to make on whether to extend Walton or to let him go. Had appeared in 23 games this season for the Clippers, and has played three games for the Pistons ... Walton has made 9 of his 21 attempts from three (42.9 percent) in his stint with the Clippers ... He's averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.5 minutes per game for the entire season ... He had one assist in a loss to the Nuggets Feb. 25 ... Notched one rebound and two assists in a win over the Suns Feb. 28 ... Had three points, two assists and two steals in a loss to the Kings Mar. 1 ... The Pistons are 20-42 on the season.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 8.7 minutes per game this season in 29 appearances ... Has played four games for the Bucks' G-League Affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game ... Had six points, four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes in a win over the Thunder Feb. 28 ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 52-8.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through March 1

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and 11 assists in 64 games played on the season for the 37-21-7 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 10 goals and 18 assists in 61 games on the season for the 39-18-7 Avalanche ... Had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 Avalanche victory over the Sabres Feb. 26.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 33 goals and 34 assists in 67 games this season for the 33-28-6 Jets ... He leads the team in goals and is second in points ... His 33 goals are the seventh-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 67 points are tied for 15th in the league ... Had a goal in a shootout loss to the Capitals Feb. 25 ... Notched one goal and one assist in a win over the Capitals Feb. 27 ... Scored a goal in a loss to the Oilers Feb. 29.

#NHLJets within one after this beautiful breakaway goal by Kyle Connor! pic.twitter.com/r9SCqwHKvl — JetsNation (@NHLJetsNation) February 26, 2020

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 14 assists on the season in 59 games for the 33-28-6 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 56 games on the season for the 15-47-5 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted seven goals and 15 assists in 54 games on the season ... Had an assist in a 4-3 win over the Wild Mar. 1 ... The Capitals are 40-19-6.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 43 assists through 64 appearances this season ... His 51 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had an assist in a win over the Canadians Feb. 25 ... Notched an assist in a loss to the Senators Feb. 27 ... The Canucks are 34-25-6.

Quinn Hughes (@Canucks) has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for February. Hughes became the second defenseman in NHL history to be the first rookie to reach 50 points in a season, joining Nicklas Lidstrom (1991-92). #NHLStats: https://t.co/55RiZ9UFvQ pic.twitter.com/J4MAQ12ds0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 1, 2020

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 37 points in 47 appearances ... Has 21 goals and 16 assists this season for the 35-23-8 Maple Leafs ... Had one goal and one assist in a win over the Panthers Feb. 27 ... Scored a goal in a win over the Canucks Feb. 29.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 62 games ... The Penguins are 37-21-6.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has played this season for both the Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has three goals and five assists in 18 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 18 goals and 30 assists in 67 games on the season for the 15-47-5 Red Wings ... He is tied for first on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points and assists ... Had an assist in a loss to the Devils Feb. 25 ... Had one goal, one assist and two shootout goals in a loss to the Senators Feb. 29.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 48 games played for the 36-23-8 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and missed several weeks in February with an upper body injury, before returning Feb. 19 ... Motte has totaled four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the 34-25-6 Canucks ... Scored a goal in a loss to the Maple Leafs Feb. 29.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 35-26-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All-Star has 30 goals and 33 assists in 63 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals and points, and is tied for third in assists ... His 63 points are tied for 19th in the entire league ... His 30 goals rank as 13th in the NHL ... Had a goal in a win over the Oilers Feb. 26 ... Notched one assist in a win over the Sabres Feb. 28 ... The Golden Knights are 36-23-8. Ha

Max Pacioretty finds the angle and that's another 30-goal season for the @GoldenKnights star. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LK85KU7t92 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2020

Make it SIX seasons with 30+ goals for Max Pacioretty! pic.twitter.com/fTe1QI7NCp — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2020

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in 13 total games on the season, and has totaled three assists, which all came this past week ... He notched assists in three-straight games — in a win over the Blue Jackets Feb. 25, a win over the Red Wings Feb. 27 and a win over the Blue Jackets Feb. 28 ... The Wild are 32-26-7.

As the NCAA Frozen Four approaches in April at @LCArena_Detroit, we get the thoughts of current member of the Wild and former @umichhockey D-Man Greg Pateryn. Be sure to grab your tickets @ https://t.co/jyXJUg9bJ0 pic.twitter.com/jwHvX54yG3 — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 28, 2020

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 20 assists in 65 appearances on the season for the 35-26-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Missed several games with a shoulder injury in early December ... Has 20 goals and 20 assists in 60 games on the season ... Had an assist in an OT win over the Senators Feb. 24 ... Scored a goal in a loss to the Wild Feb. 25 ... Had one goal and one assist in a win over the Canucks Mar. 1 ... The Blue Jackets are 32-21-14.