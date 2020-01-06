In the NBA, Nets star Caris LeVert has returned from injury. He had a thumb procedure that held him out 24 games, but was back in action Sunday night as the Nets fell to the Raptors. He had an impressive 13 points in 16 minutes as he eases back into the rotation. Derrick Walton Jr. is making the most of his opportunity. He scored a career-high 10 points to help lift the Clippers over the Kings on Dec. 31. Walton Jr. was recognized as the Player of the Game on the television broadcast following the win. Injuries at the point guard spot for the Clippers opened the door for Walton's emergence, but he's bursted through and is earning his minutes each time he steps on the floor. In the NHL, two former Wolverines rang in the New Year the right way, recording hat tricks on New Year's Eve. Zach Werenski scored three goals on Dec. 31 in a win over the Panthers. Kyle Connor had three goals on the same night to lead the Maple Leafs to a win over the Avalanche.



Los Angeles Clippers guard Derrick Walton is coming into his own. (AP Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Jan. 5

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in eight NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his eight NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.8 points per game. In his 10 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 18 appearances on the season ... Had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in an overtime loss to the Heat on Dec. 28 ... Had eight points and two assists in a loss to the Pacers on Dec. 31 ... Scored 11 points and added three rebounds and three assists on Jan. 3, when the 76ers lost in Houston to the Rockets ... The 76ers are 23-14, and currently hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway has missed the Mavericks' last three games with a left hamstring injury, but he is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bulls, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Before the injury, Hardaway went off for 25 points on 6-for-8 from three-point range, while adding one assist to carry the Mavericks to victory over the Warriors on Dec. 28 ... He had two points and one rebound in a loss to the Lakers on Dec. 29. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 32 games, and has started in 19 ... The Mavericks are 22-13, and currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert is back in action after injuring his thumb on Nov. 10. He had surgery to repair ligament damage and missed 24 games, but he made his return on Jan. 5 when the Nets took on the Raptors. In his return, LeVert had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the loss to the Raptors. The Nets are gradually bringing the rising star back into the rotation, and had a limit on his minutes in Sunday night's game. He played 16 minutes, but looked good in them. On the season, he is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 10 appearances. The Nets are 16-18, and have lost five straight games.

Suiting up tonight for the Brooklyn Nets...



2️⃣2️⃣ | @CarisLeVert pic.twitter.com/8bGJfiMhKh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2020

Caris LeVert checks in for the first time in 7+ weeks. Nice ovation from Brooklyn crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/yuNliDIJ98 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 4, 2020

Caris LeVert hits a 3, VanVleet hits his own 3, and then LeVert responds with another 3 pic.twitter.com/lmvEGtIYKS — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 5, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 30 appearances on the season. Poole made a brief three-game stint recently with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G-League. Poole was recalled to the Warriors ahead of the Jan 4 matchup with the Pistons ... In that game, he scored four points and added two assists and two steals in 18 minutes, as the Warriors fell at home to the Pistons.

From NBC Sports Bay Area: Poole's demotion came last week, as the rookie guard shot just 25 percent from the field in his first 29 games. In his last three G-League games, though, he found his touch, averaging 26 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, including 11 3-pointers. He scored 21 points in Friday's 110-106 Santa Cruz win.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game ... Has started in 31 of his 36 appearances ... Had 16 points and four rebounds in a loss to the Wizards on Dec. 30 ... Had six points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the Raptors on Jan. 2 ... Notched nine points, three rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Magic on Jan. 3 ... Posted six points, seven rebounds and one steal in a win over the Trail Blazers on Jan. 5. This season, Robinson has scored 20 or more points in five different games. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 44.4 percent. He's made 101 three-pointers on the season, which is 11th in the league. The Heat are third in the Eastern Conference at 26-10. HeatNation is reporting that Robinson is a "near lock" to participate in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend:

Duncan Robinson Considered ‘Near Lock’ to Participate in 3-Point Contest: https://t.co/82X36hcuCt — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 6, 2020

Most Efficient Jump Shooters 2019-20*



1. Duncan Robinson ... 67.1 eFG%

2. Davis Bertans ......... 63.7

3. JJ Redick ................ 62.1

4. Jaren Jackson Jr. ... 62.0

5. Joe Harris ............... 61.5



*min. 200 attempts pic.twitter.com/AX6jsFGUh9 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 5, 2020

Most 3PM in December



James Harden - 71 (41%)

Devonte Graham - 60 (37%)

Duncan Robinson - 56 (51%)

Buddy Hield - 51 (34%)

Paul George - 50 (40%)

Davis Bertans - 49 (43%)

Jaren Jackson Jr - 49 (39%)

Kemba Walker - 48 (41%)

D’Angelo Russell - 46 (37%)

Damian Lillard - 46 (35%) — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 30, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started in all 36 of the Warriors' games this season and is playing 32.1 minutes per game (team-high) ... Averages 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... His field goal percentage is 45.1, which is fourth on the Warriors ... In a Dec. 28 loss to the Mavericks, he had eight points, three rebounds and two assists ... Had 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in an overtime loss to the Spurs on Dec. 31 ... Posted 16 points, six rebounds and one assist on Jan. 2 in a loss to the Timberwolves ... Had four points, six rebounds and one assist on Jan. 4 in a loss to the Pistons ... The Warriors are 9-28.

Glenn Robinson on how far he’s come in a year: pic.twitter.com/cJhc2KBJKh — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 1, 2020

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is second in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... He is first in the league in charges drawn per game, with 0.81 ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out a number of weeks ... Fred Katz of The Athletic is reporting that Wagner could remain out another two weeks or so ... The Wizards are 11-24.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 19 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made nine of his 20 attempts from three on the season (45 percent) ... Had a career-high 10 points, and added two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes to help lead the Clippers to victory over the Kings on Dec. 31 ... Had two points and one rebound in 13 minutes in a win over the Pistons on Jan. 2 ... Posted three points on 1-of-2 shooting from three in 23 minutes when the Clippers fell to the Grizzlies on Jan. 4 ... The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference with a 26-12 record.

From the Detroit News: With injuries at point guard, the Clippers have leaned on Walton, 24, who has gotten more consistent playing time in December and has a bigger opportunity because of a wrist injury that guard Patrick Beverley sustained. Walton could have a bigger role as the backup point guard until Beverley returns. He showed some flashes with a career-best 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in Tuesday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season in 20 appearances ... He has appeared in just six of the Bucks' last 10 games, averaging 7.2 minutes and 1.2 points per game over that stretch ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 32-5.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Jan. 5

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and six assists in 41 games played on the season for the 20-14-4 Stars ... Of his eight points total this season, four came in the month of December.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has five goals and 16 assists in 37 games on the season for the 25-13-4 Avalanche ... Scored a goal on Dec. 28 against the Stars ... Had a goal on Jan. 2 against the Blues ... Compher is on a recent surge, having notched four points in his last six games.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 21 goals and 20 assists in 42 games this season for the 22-16-4 Jets ... Had 16 points this month in 13 games ... Had his second career hat trick (three goals) on Dec. 31, to lead the Jets to a 7-4 win over the Avalanche ... Had a goal and an assist on Jan. 2 against the Maple Leafs ... Had an assist on Jan. 4 against the Wild ... His 21 goals are the 12th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has five goals and nine assists on the season in 34 games for the 22-16-4 Jets ... He suffered an upper body injury on Dec. 17 against the Hurricanes ... He will be activated from IR and will play in the Jets' Monday night game against the Canadians.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 32 games on the season ... Scored a goal on Dec. 28 against the Panthers ... Had an assist on Dec. 31 against the Sharks ... Scored a goal on Jan. 5 against the Blackhawks ... The Red Wings are 10-30-3 and hold the worst record in the NHL.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... The Capitals are 29-9-5 ... Hagelin has one goal and eight assists on the season in 32 games played ... He notched an assist on Dec. 28 against the Hurricanes.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 27 points through 41 appearances this season ... Has four goals and 26 assists on the season for the 23-15-4 Canucks ... Hughes is currently on a three-game point scoring streak ... He notched an assist on Dec. 29 against the Flames ... Scored a goal on Jan. 2 against the Blackhawks ... Had an assist on Jan. 4 against the Rangers.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 16 points in 24 appearances ... Has 10 goals and six assists this season for the 24-14-5 Maple Leafs ... He scored a goal on Jan. 4 against the Islanders.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 40 games ... Had an assist on Dec. 30 against the Senators ... Notched an assist on Jan. 4 against the Canadians ... The Penguins are 25-12-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth recently between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in eight games this season ... He notched two assists on Dec. 29 against the Sabres ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 10 goals and 17 assists in 43 games on the season for the 10-30-3 Red Wings ... Had both a goal and an assist on Dec. 28 against the Panthers ... Had an assist on Dec. 31 against the Sharks ... Notched an assist on Jan. 5 against the Blackhawks ... He is third on the team in goals scored and second on the team in points, with 27.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has one goal and three assists on the season in 37 games played for the 24-15-6 Golden Knights ... Scored his first goal of the season on Jan. 2 against the Flyers.

From the Las Vegas Sun: The story begins with Jon Merrill. He’s been a defenseman his entire career and he thinks the last time he played forward was back in his junior hockey days a decade and a half ago. But a last-minute inactive forced him into forward duty, and all he did was score a goal to help the Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 at T-Mobile Arena.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the seasson ... Motte has totaled two goals and one assist in 15 games this season for the 23-15-4 Canucks ... Had a goal on Dec. 28 against the Kings.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 19-18-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 34 games on the season, and has registered three goals and 15 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 18 goals and 25 assists in 45 games on the season ... Had two assists on Dec. 28 against the Coyotes ... Had an assist on Dec. 31 against the Ducks ... Scored two goals on Jan. 2 against the Flyers ... His 43 points leads the Golden Knights, and is 17th in the entire league ... His 25 assists leads the club ... His 18 goals rank 20th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 24-15-6.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not played this season ... Was placed on injured reserve by the Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has six goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances on the season for the 19-18-4 Rangers ... Had an assist on Dec. 28 against the Maple Leafs ... Had a goal on Jan. 2 against the Flames.

From CBS Sports: The defenseman fired seven shots on goal and added three hits Thursday. Trouba had just three helpers during a 10-game goal drought, which came in the last three games. The tally was also Trouba's 200th career point in his 448th appearance. For the season, the 25-year-old has 21 points, 100 hits and 104 shots on goal in 40 outings. That all adds up to one of the more well-rounded fantasy blueliners out there.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Missed several games with a shoulder injury in early December ... Has 13 goals and 12 assists in 35 games on the season ... Had a hat trick on Dec. 31 against the Panthers ... Had two goals on Jan. 4 against the Sharks ... The Blue Jackets are 19-15-8.