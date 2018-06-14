Today, Rivals started releasing its updated position rankings, starting with the offensive side of the ball. Defense will come tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Rivals released its updated Rivals100 and Rivals250 prospect rankings. We broke those down as well, taking a look at Michigan commits and targets in the top 100 HERE and the top 250 HERE .

• McNamara, Rumler, Carpenter and Barnhart all fell in the rankings.

• McNamara dropped one spot to No. 10 in the pro-style quarterback rankings.

• Rumler fell to No. 8 in the guard rankings, Carpenter moved down three spots to No. 18.

• Barnhart slid to No. 46 in the offensive tackle rankings.

• Jones and Stewart both entered the rankings. Jones comes in at No. 17 in the guard rankings (out of 30 that are ranked) and Stewart is the No. 79 tackle (out of 80).



• Stewart received a star upgrade just before the update, going from a two-star recruit to a three-star prospect — a sign that scouts are catching on and that Michigan's staff pounced early on a talented kid.

