Yesterday, Rivals started releasing its updated position rankings, starting with the offensive side of the ball . Defensive prospects and athletes are out today.

Earlier this week, Rivals released its updated Rivals100 and Rivals250 prospect rankings. We broke those down as well, taking a look at Michigan commits and targets in the top 100 HERE and the top 250 HERE .

• Hinton, Michigan's top rated recruit in the 2019 class overall, dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 strongside defensive end.

• Herron remained the No. 4 weakside defensive end.

• Newberg slid one spot to No. 54 in the weakside defensive end rankings (55 are ranked).

• Thomas fell to No. 33 at outside linebacker (35 are ranked).

• All four players are solidly committed to U-M. There were rumors of Herron flipping to Stanford, but he has shot those down — for now.

• The full rankings for strongside defensive ends can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for weakside defensive ends can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for defensive tackles can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for inside linebackers can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for outside linebackers can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for cornerbacks can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for safeties can be found HERE.

• The full rankings for athletes can be found HERE.