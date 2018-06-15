Updating Michigan Commits & Targets In Rivals Position Rankings On Defense
Earlier this week, Rivals released its updated Rivals100 and Rivals250 prospect rankings. We broke those down as well, taking a look at Michigan commits and targets in the top 100 HEREand the top 250 HERE.
Yesterday, Rivals started releasing its updated position rankings, starting with the offensive side of the ball. Defensive prospects and athletes are out today.
Commitments
Notes
• Hinton, Michigan's top rated recruit in the 2019 class overall, dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 strongside defensive end.
• Herron remained the No. 4 weakside defensive end.
• Newberg slid one spot to No. 54 in the weakside defensive end rankings (55 are ranked).
• Thomas fell to No. 33 at outside linebacker (35 are ranked).
• All four players are solidly committed to U-M. There were rumors of Herron flipping to Stanford, but he has shot those down — for now.
Targets (Updated Position Rankings Listed On Player Card)
Strongside Defensive End
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Harrison
Weakside Defensive End
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Orhorhoro
• Isaac
Defensive Tackle
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Smith
• Johnson — while listed as an offensive guard, Michigan is recruiting him as a defensive tackle.
Inside Linebacker
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• None
Outside Linebacker
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• DeLoach
• DiCosmo
• Dixon
Cornerback
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Turner II
Safety
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Hill
• Cine
• Johnson
Athlete
Targets Michigan has a good chance to land:
• Crouch
---
