It's never too early to discuss conference favorites and, in the case of the Big Ten, suggesting that Michigan could be the favorite to win the conference doesn't seem so farfetched.

Considering who the Wolverines have returning to the program and many talented players looking to take the next step in their careers, the Wolverines are poised to make another run for a third Big Ten championship in a row.

USA Today listed its conference favorites and darkhorse to win the conference coming out of spring with the Wolverines the clear frontrunners in the opinion of the outlet.

Here's what USA Today had to say:

Favorite: Michigan

Dark horse: Wisconsin

The Big Ten has three teams near the top of the FBS in the Wolverines, Nittany Lions and Buckeyes. After tearing through Ohio State in each of the past two seasons, Michigan has taken on the mantle of the Big Ten’s best program. This year's roster is the best of Jim Harbaugh's tenure and is potentially strong enough to stand up against the SEC champion in the playoff, should that unfold in January. Could Penn State leapfrog the Buckeyes and be the Wolverines’ biggest threat? That depends on the play of young quarterback Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions’ offensive line. Wisconsin fits the bill of a dark horse after hiring a new coach, Luke Fickell, and installing a new offense scheme built around Air Raid principles.