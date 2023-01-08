One of the NIL collectives that the Michigan athletic department has formally recognized, Valiant, is starting a fund to keep the current team intact in hopes of keeping the current roster in Ann Arbor instead of entering the NFL Draft.

The collective officially announced the fund, named 'One More Year Fund' on Sunday.

A collective spokesperson provided the following statement exclusively to Maize & Blue Review.

"As the leading sports marketing agency working with University of Michigan athletes, Valiant Management Group is launching the One More Year Fund, a crowdfunding campaign designed to retain key Michigan football players like Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter. Fans have the option to donate any amount of money, but those who donate over $5,000 will receive exclusive donor benefits. Donations go directly to the One More Year Fund which is a dedicated NIL fund for key football players who return for the 2023 season and a run at the National Championship. 100% of fund proceeds go to the players. Valiant’s goal is to raise as much money as possible, no donation is too big or too small. Help Valiant show the players how much the Maize and Blue faithful appreciate them and want them back in the winged helmet next year."

The Wolverines have a number of potential NFL Draft entrants this offseason, with players like Blake Corum, Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan topping the list.

More information can be found on the One More Year Fund's website.