Michigan, by multiple metrics, was considered the top special teams unit in the entire country. With kicker Jake Moody winning the Lou Groza Award and punter Brad Robbins excelling, the unit is only getting stronger with the two deciding to return for one more season in Ann Arbor.

The man behind it all has been Jay Harbaugh, who has consistently coached a special teams unit that has graded out well since he's had his hands on it.

For Harbaugh, having a unit led by the likes of Moody and Robbins makes him sleep easier at night.

"They’re super mature with tons of experience," Harbaugh said. "They’re both guys who will play professional football and deservedly so. They’re a. very good, but b. just gave a great self-awareness of who they are, what they need, what their rhythm is. And they kind of self-regulate throughout the week, and they do a great job. Because we trust them so much, they’ll come and say, ‘Hey, can we not do this? Or can we do this or a little more of this, less of that?’

"That’s the kind of thing when you get a really experienced player, you understand that if they’re coming to you with something that’s well-thought-out, and it’s probably the right thing. So yeah, it’s very nice for us and just try to keep them you know, feeling really good and playing confident. Absolutely, yeah, they’ve been tremendous. Looking forward to both of them having monster years again."

It doesn't start and stop at the kicking and punting game, though. The Wolverines have experience across the special teams unit. Players willing to contribute to the special team's side of the ball to help the team succeed.

Despite all the accolades and recognition, Harbaugh won't be satisfied and hopes to achieve even greater heights this season.

"We try to be a really, really self-critical unit and team in general," Harbaugh said. "We want to be a team that loves just the brutal facts, looking in the mirror after every single day and just confronting, ‘OK that this is exactly what we need to do better. This is what we’re not doing well enough.’ I think those really great players and great teams are like that they they crave that brutal honesty. And, we had some success last year, but we didn’t play nearly well enough in some of the bigger games.

"And then also, there’s there’s just a lot of opportunities that we had for big plays that we left out on the field. So we’ve been very hard on ourselves this whole offseason. And we want to take what we did last year, and make it even better."

Adding:

"And then this opponent is a very good challenge for that and they’re very, very well-coached. And they’ll throw a lot of stuff out there. They do a lot scheme-wise, that the head coach and the coordinator both run. Pump fakes and field goal fakes in their past and their swinging gate and all kinds of stuff. So there’s a lot to prepare for and it’s just an awesome challenge because they’re well coached, they have good players, and it’s gonna demand right out of the gate that we’re at our best. So we’re pumped up about it."