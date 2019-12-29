News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 12:57:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Alabama Coordinators Break Down Michigan, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding talk Michigan and more Sunday.

Citrus Bowl Video: Don Brown, Josh Gattis, Shea Patterson & More

INSIDE THE FORT, PART 2: NFL Decisions For Collins, Peoples-Jones & More

Michigan Football: Wolverines Ruiz, Collins Will Wait To Announce Futures

Michigan Wolverines Football Citrus Bowl: Saturday Practice Highlights

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian gave credit to Don Brown's defense Sunday.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian gave credit to Don Brown's defense Sunday.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}