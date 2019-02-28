Video/Audio: Matthews Honored On Senior Night, Chris Balas On The Huge Show
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Video of Charles Matthews honored on senior night ... Chris Balas talks about Matthews' likely last game in Crisler, which he'll miss with an ankle injury.
ESPN reported that an MRI showed significant ligament damage to an ankle Matthews rolled early against Michigan State, one that limited him throughout the game. There's no timetable for his return.
Thank you, @1CMatthews, for an incredible career at MIchigan. Tonight we honor you as our senior.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 28, 2019
Let's keep it going! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IqaRMQOcxv
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook