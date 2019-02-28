Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Video of Charles Matthews honored on senior night ... Chris Balas talks about Matthews' likely last game in Crisler, which he'll miss with an ankle injury.

ESPN reported that an MRI showed significant ligament damage to an ankle Matthews rolled early against Michigan State, one that limited him throughout the game. There's no timetable for his return.