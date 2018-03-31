Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-31 20:47:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Video: Beilein, Porter Moser, Michigan And Loyola Players At The Podium

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein, Loyola coach Porter Moser, Moe Wagner, Jordan Poole and more at the postgame podium.


Ln1r5g32gz8mrjgjkfzy
Jordan Poole scored seven points off the bench for Michigan in a 69-57 win.
Sam Mousigian

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}