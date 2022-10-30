Video emerges of second Michigan player to be assaulted by Michigan State
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel.
You can view the video in the tweet embedded below.
U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Harbaugh told reporters that he will let U-M athletic director Warde Manuel work closely with the Big Ten and local authorities to handle the matter.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
