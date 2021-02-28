Video: Josh Helmholdt, Will Johnson Discuss The 5-Star's Pledge To Michigan
Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt interviews Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, and the two discuss why he chose to pledge to the Maize and Blue.
