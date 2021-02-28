 Josh Helmholdt interviews new Michigan Wolverines football commit Will Johnson.
Video: Josh Helmholdt, Will Johnson Discuss The 5-Star's Pledge To Michigan

Josh Helmholdt
Rivals.com
Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt interviews Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, and the two discuss why he chose to pledge to the Maize and Blue.

RELATED: Will Johnson Commits to Michigan

RELATED: Experts Explain why Will Johnson is Elite

Michigan Wolverines football's Will Johnson
Michigan Wolverines football commit Will Johnson is rated No. 13 nationally. (Brandon Brown)
