Welcome to our daily 1 minute segment where I, Nelson Hubbell, talk about the hottest topic of the day in Michigan Football.

In today's episode I discuss the breakout of Karsen Barnhart in Fall Camp and how Jim Harbaugh described him as one of if not the best player in camp to date. Barnhart is coming off of his first season as a starter, looking to make the jump and solidify himself in the OT competitions.