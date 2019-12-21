News More News
Videos: Howard, Players Pleased With Performance In Presbyterian Blowout

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and several of his players recapped the Maize and Blue's 86-44 destruction of Presbyterian.

RELATED: Michigan Destroys Presbyterian, 86-44

RELATED: Presbyterian Preview

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Sunday against UMass-Lowell.
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be on Sunday against UMass-Lowell. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis

Senior center Jon Teske

