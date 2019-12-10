News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 15:33:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses Illinois, Johns' Confidence Boost & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media today to discuss tomorrow's Big Ten showdown at Illinois.

Simpson talked about his relationship with Howard and assistant coach Howard Eisley, while Howard revealed which areas he's been most pleased with his team so far.

RELATED: Reinforcing Michigan's Elite Resume

RELATED: Expert Predicts Terrance Williams to Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore forward Brandon Johns is the team's third leading rebounder this year, averaging 4.1 boards per game.
Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore forward Brandon Johns is the team's third leading rebounder this year, averaging 4.1 boards per game. (Per Kjeldsen)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}