Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses Illinois, Johns' Confidence Boost & More
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media today to discuss tomorrow's Big Ten showdown at Illinois.
Simpson talked about his relationship with Howard and assistant coach Howard Eisley, while Howard revealed which areas he's been most pleased with his team so far.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
Senior center Jon Teske
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook