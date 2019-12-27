News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 16:13:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Juwan Howard Discusses The Impact Of Livers' Indefinite Injury

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard went in depth on junior forward Isaiah Livers' indefinite injury this afternoon, discussing the impact it will have on the rest of the team.

The newest member of the U-M basketball team — guard Brandon Wade — also met with the media for the first time to talk about his decision to transfer to Michigan and his excitement to be a Wolverine.

RELATED: Isaiah Livers is out Indefinitely With a Groin Injury

RELATED: Inside the Fort: Discussing Isaiah Todd and 4-Star Terrance Williams

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers is the leading scorer this year, averaging 13.6 points per game.
Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers is the leading scorer this year, averaging 13.6 points per game. (AP Images)
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.

Head coach Juwan Howard

SIGN UP NOW — Get 25% off a new subscription to TheWolverine.com and $75 in FREE Nike gear

New Michigan guard Brandon Wade

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}