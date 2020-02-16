TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap 89-65 Destruction Of Indiana
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players recapped today's impressive 89-65 victory over Indiana after the blowout.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Blows out Indiana in Impressive Fashion
Head coach Juwan Howard
Indiana head coach Archie Miller
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
