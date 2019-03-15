Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 23:28:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Beilein, Several Players Talk Victory Over Iowa

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Ehdgvkfnpczoymdkga1s
Michigan won its ninth straight game at the Big Ten Tournament.
USA Today Sports Images

Head coach John Beilein

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews

Junior guard Zavier Simpson

Junior center Jon Teske

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole

Sophomore guard Eli Brooks

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}