Views from the Bench with CJ Baird: Seton Hall preview

After a sloppy, but convincing, win against Prairie View A&M, Michigan moves on to its next opponent in Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games event. The Gavitt Games pits Big Ten teams against Big East teams to showcase the talents of both conferences.

Seton Hall’s Players to Note

Myles Cale

This week, Seton Hall comes to Crisler Center at 2-0 with two convincing wins against mid-major opponents Farleigh Dickinson and Yale. Myles Cale, an experienced super senior who has started consistently for Seton Hall for the last 3 years comes in as tied for the leading scorer for Seton Hall at 13 ppg with Tyrese Samuel. Cale, a 6’6” guard wearing #22, has been inefficient to start the season but will take tough shots because he has waited his turn to be in the spotlight at Seton Hall. He has the ability of a catch and shoot threat for Seton Hall but also has strong offensive slashing abilities because of his size and length at the guard position. Look for Cale to dribble down smaller defenders into the post and attempt to take advantage of his size.

Caleb Houstan should be starting as the matchup against Cale. Cale will try to use his strength to bully Houstan into the paint and use some more off-ball movement to test the freshman’s ability to guard an experienced player.

Kadary Richmond

Richmond, a transfer guard from Syracuse, showed his versatility and explosiveness going to the rim in the first two games. Richmond wears #0 and has a big frame at 6’6”. The bigger guards like Richmond will create height mismatches in the post or driving to the rim against Michigan. Michigan needs to cut off Richmond’s drives and make him a jump-shooting player. He shot 33% from three last year and he hasn’t made a three yet in this season.

I believe Eli Brooks will be the starting matchup against Richmond. Eli moves his feet well and does not foul very often. Players that get to the free-throw line and make a high percentage become a problem as the game wears on because they see the ball go through the net.

Ike Obiagu

Seton Hall, unlike many other Big East teams, has incredible length and size at the center positions. While their size is impressive, both bigs are physical players. Ike Obiagu, a 7’2” center wearing #21, plays more limited minutes and usually plays less than backup big man Tyrese Samuel. Obiagu has an intimidating physical presence, but he’s not featured much in the offensive schemes outside of lobs and offensive rebounding. He does a great job sealing his man and opening up driving lanes for his guards to get to the rim. In particular, this benefitted Seton Hall’s guards on the drive from their last game against Yale.

In the following picture, Obiagu runs into his defender and opens up the lane for Kadary Richmond #0 to shoot a floater. Dickinson and Diabate cannot get caught behind Obiagu and must fight around him to challenge shots.