Vincent Gray signs undrafted free agent deal with Saints

The junior CB elected to enter the NFL Draft instead of returning to Michigan for his senior season. Gray had a challenging 2020 in Don Brown's man defense but bounced back in a big way under new DC Mike Macdonald and new defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.

Gray spent most of the season playing as Michigan's CB1. After a lackluster combine that included a below-average 40 time, Gray's chances of being selected seemed low heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gray inked a deal with the Saints who drafted Tennessee's Alontae Taylor in the second round. Gray will hope to earn a spot in New Orleans as the team has been known for the secondary in recent years.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said this about Vincent Gray in his draft profile;

Two-year starter with NFL size and athletic traits to expect continued improvement on the next level. Gray has good footwork and balance for a taller corner and shows trust in his footwork and technique that many younger cornerbacks don't have. He can gather and hound underneath routes and has the length and strength to make contested catches a serious chore for wideouts. The big concern will be Gray's top-end speed, as there are instances on tape where he simply could not keep up with the man across from him. He has the talent to become a CB3/4, but might need protection within the scheme.