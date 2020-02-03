Johns strung together career nights against both the Cornhuskers and Scarlet Knights, first pouring in a career best 16 points against the former and then breaking that mark by racking up 20 points against the latter.

One of the main reasons the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team enjoyed a 2-0 week (a victory at Nebraska on Tuesday and then a triumph over Rutgers in Madison Square Garden on Saturday) was due to the play of freshman guard Franz Wagner and sophomore forward Brandon Johns.

Wagner, meanwhile, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week today after he averaged 14 points and seven boards between the two games, with a large portion of his points coming around the rim.

The freshman is shooting a dismal 29.4 percent from three-point range on the year, and as a result has made it an emphasis to drive to the basket more in recent games.

“I’m getting more comfortable as the season continues to go on,” he explained today. “It’s about sticking to what the coaches want for me, staying within myself and remaining confident.

“If I do that, things will work out the way the team and I want them to. When I played in Europe, I weighed less than I do now and it was harder for me to get to the rim.

“I grew a little bit over the summer and after playing against grown men back home, I’ve found it’s more physical going to the basket than shooting it from the outside.

“I’ve done a better job of attacking the basket more in the last couple of games, and I’m going to continue that.”

“He’s really crafty around the rim,” Johns exclaimed. “Franz works so hard in practice and outside of it, and it’s finally paying off in games.

“It shows where his confidence and energy levels are both at right now. He played a lot of games in Europe, so his IQ is very high; he’s probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with, and he’s only a freshman.

“We guard each other every once in a while in practice, and he’s now less timid and more aggressive than he had been. He’s also drawing more fouls and creating his own shot.”

Johns has also been required to take on a bigger role ever since junior forward Isaiah Livers went down with injury, and the sophomore has answered the bell as of late.