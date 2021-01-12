Michigan held a 40-23 lead at halftime, and kept its foot on the gas en route to a 43-6 run at one juncture. It’s natural instinct to let up at least a little bit in sports when a club builds an insurmountable lead over the opposition, but that was not the case tonight at Crisler Center.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team crushed its third straight ranked opponent tonight, taking down No. 9 Wisconsin by a final score of 77-54. U-M destroyed the Badgers in every facet of the game, leading by as much as 40 at one point.

“That’s a credit to the coaching staff,” sophomore guard Franz Wagner exclaimed in the postgame. “They keep us ready and have instilled the mentality to keep playing our game, whether we’re up one, down one or up 25.

“That’s how you get better as a team, by not watching the scoreboard too much. We’ve done a good job of that lately, but now it’s onto the next game and we can’t be satisfied.”

“It’s the way we’re taught in practice,” senior forward Isaiah Livers added. “We have a drill in practice called Hunger Games where you fight for every bucket you get. It’s about competing — only the strong survive and it’s for competitors only.

“We don’t let up in games until that clock hits zero zero.”

Crisler Center basically turned into a big party while the Wolverines were on their 43-6 run, with the handful of Michigan parents and family members in attendance clearly on cloud nine.

Wagner downplayed the run slightly when asked about it, admitting it’s wise not to look at the scoreboard during spurts like that and to just simply keep playing hard. Nevertheless, it was clear the Wolverines knew full well how impressive their play was this evening, with the bench constantly erupting with celebrations and the players on the court unable to hold back their smiles and laughter at times.

“It’s my senior year and I’ve been on teams that had fun early, but this is definitely my favorite,” Livers admitted. “I love these young guys and the future Michigan basketball has.

“It’s a blessing. We’re playing great teams every night, and we jumped on Wisconsin today. We were just having fun out there. We’re a brotherhood; guys aren’t worried about next year or their playing time.

“Everyone is unselfish and wants to cheer — we feed off positive energy. That stuff goes a long way and I appreciate it — I tell the bench to keep the energy coming because we love it.”