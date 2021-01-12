Wagner & Livers Recap The Beatdown Of The Badgers, Michigan's 43-6 Run
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team crushed its third straight ranked opponent tonight, taking down No. 9 Wisconsin by a final score of 77-54. U-M destroyed the Badgers in every facet of the game, leading by as much as 40 at one point.
Michigan held a 40-23 lead at halftime, and kept its foot on the gas en route to a 43-6 run at one juncture. It’s natural instinct to let up at least a little bit in sports when a club builds an insurmountable lead over the opposition, but that was not the case tonight at Crisler Center.
“That’s a credit to the coaching staff,” sophomore guard Franz Wagner exclaimed in the postgame. “They keep us ready and have instilled the mentality to keep playing our game, whether we’re up one, down one or up 25.
“That’s how you get better as a team, by not watching the scoreboard too much. We’ve done a good job of that lately, but now it’s onto the next game and we can’t be satisfied.”
“It’s the way we’re taught in practice,” senior forward Isaiah Livers added. “We have a drill in practice called Hunger Games where you fight for every bucket you get. It’s about competing — only the strong survive and it’s for competitors only.
“We don’t let up in games until that clock hits zero zero.”
Crisler Center basically turned into a big party while the Wolverines were on their 43-6 run, with the handful of Michigan parents and family members in attendance clearly on cloud nine.
Wagner downplayed the run slightly when asked about it, admitting it’s wise not to look at the scoreboard during spurts like that and to just simply keep playing hard. Nevertheless, it was clear the Wolverines knew full well how impressive their play was this evening, with the bench constantly erupting with celebrations and the players on the court unable to hold back their smiles and laughter at times.
“It’s my senior year and I’ve been on teams that had fun early, but this is definitely my favorite,” Livers admitted. “I love these young guys and the future Michigan basketball has.
“It’s a blessing. We’re playing great teams every night, and we jumped on Wisconsin today. We were just having fun out there. We’re a brotherhood; guys aren’t worried about next year or their playing time.
“Everyone is unselfish and wants to cheer — we feed off positive energy. That stuff goes a long way and I appreciate it — I tell the bench to keep the energy coming because we love it.”
“This is the most connected and tightest team I’ve been a part of,” fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis added. “Every player wants everyone else to have a great game. We’ve all bought in to what the coaches have laid out and the culture they’ve set.
“Everyone who is a part of it has bought in and it’s been all the best for this program.”
Speaking of Davis, tonight was the 6-10 big man’s first game back since getting injured Dec. 9. He only played 12 minutes, but finished with four points and four boards, and provided a nice backup option whenever freshman center Hunter Dickinson took a breather.
“I was thankful for our trainer Alex Wong, our strength coach Jon Sanderson, our coaching staff and all the doctors here,” Davis said. “They prepared me to get back and got me healthy, so I’m thankful to rejoin everyone out there on the court.”
Davis’ return was just one of the many positive storylines surrounding tonight’s game, with defense being another. The Wolverines’ defense was stifling all game long, limiting the Badgers to just 31 percent shooting from the field, while recording nine blocks and six steals.
“It’s about reading the game and players’ tendencies, and their strengths and weaknesses,” Wagner said in regards to playing dominant defense. “It’s about knowing when you can exploit things.
“It’s easy to gamble and fall into that habit, and I got backdoored a couple times and gave up a three to [Wisconsin fifth-year senior guard D’Mitrik] Trice, but it’s about reading the game and flying around.”
“In scrimmages when Franz, [senior guard] Chaundee [Brown], [senior guard] Eli [Brooks] and Big Austin were all on one team, I noticed I couldn’t get shots off,” Livers recalled when asked when he first realized Michigan’s defense was really good.
“That’s when I noticed we had a chance to do something special. Once we brought the young guys on board, that’s when I knew we were deep. It was when we were first allowed to be physical and bump in practice, so probably late June.”
