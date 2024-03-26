At Tuesday's press conference, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel celebrated as he introduced Dusty May, Michigan's next basketball coach.

Manuel was confident and candid with reporters, saying he was not concerned with addressing "trolls" but was clear that May's hire showed he could do what is needed to run the Michigan Athletic Department.

May was a target of major openings in college basketball, especially at the University of Louisville where many analysts believed May was likely to end up after his successful run at Florida Atlantic. Manuel closed the deal, getting his top target in May, a win over Louisville, but much attention has been paid to Manuel's help from former Michigan Basketball coach John Beilein.

As soon as Manuel decided to move on from Juwan Howard, there was speculation that John Beilein could be a candidate to return to Michigan as head coach. Beilein seemed hesitant to return as coach but wanted to help.

Manuel downplayed Beilein's role specifically in recruiting May but said that from the start, Beilein made it clear to him that his assistance was available.

"It never came up where I offered him the job or anything, Manuel said. "It was just a great conversation. He said, 'I would love to help you any way you want me to,.' and I asked, what are you doing at 4:15 tomorrow so we can have a conversation about the candidates?"

Beilein advised Manuel throughout the hiring process and spoke with May about many things surrounding the Michigan Basketball program.

Now, many are wondering, could Beilein continue to advise Michigan in a role moving forward?

"It's the same, with Hutch (Carol Hutchins) being here. Red (Berenson) was here, you know when they retired as legends. John is a legend in my mind."

The role Beilein could play moving forward seems to be as an advisor to the program. Something that is not a decision of Manuel or being forced on May, but rather something May seems to be fully embracing.

"Dusty told him, 'I'd love to have you come to practice, watch practice, and do all those things.'" So, an advisor to Dusty, when Dusty reaches out."

For Manuel, it feels like a fresh start but also a renewal. Something he is excited to discuss further.

"John and I will continue to talk. It was great reconnecting with him and reestablishing the great relationship we had before. He's definitely going to be around more."

So a more present John Beilein is to be expected at this point. Relationships that can reach far beyond just the men that have them. Something that could have a great impact.

"He sensed from me, and I sense from him that this is good for all of us. For him, for me, for Dusty, for Michigan."



