Saturday's press conference at the Junge Family Champions Center was mainly about the football team and Sherrone Moore, who was formally introduced as the program's 21st head football coach. Moore fielded many questions from the media, and in a rare occurrence, Director of Athletics Warde Manuel was also made available to reporters.

Much of the conversation was rightly centered around Moore, the hiring process and the football team, but with how infrequently Manuel is made available to the media, questions began to arise about the struggling men's basketball team.

The Wolverines currently sit at 7-12 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten, which places them last in the conference standings.

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 last season, it's been another disastrous season for Juwan Howard and the program. Barring an extraordinary and historic turnaround, Michigan is on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2007 and 2008 NCAA Tournaments.

Not only has the on-court product been subpar, but off-the-court issues have affected the team in a tremendous way.

Starting point guard Dug McDaniel will continue to miss road games for the foreseeable future because of academic issues. The offense runs through the sophomore point guard, who leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game.

On Saturday, Manuel noted that his No. 1 concern is that Howard is healthy. Howard, who underwent open heart surgery in September, just recently completed his first full month back on the sidelines as Michigan's head coach since his surgery.

After missing the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, Howard made his head coaching debut against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 16. Other than courteously naming Phil Martelli head coach against Penn State at The Palestra, Howard has coached in every game since.

After the win over Eastern Michigan, Howard noted that he still, at the time, wasn't 100%.

Manuel said on Saturday that Howard's health is his biggest concern, extending beyond the successes or failures of the program.

The Michigan Athletics Director went on to say that he continues to support Howard and the student-athletes on the men's basketball team. He admitted that the season has been a struggle, but he knows the team is frustrated, and he continues to support them.

Oddly enough, for a person who serves in such an important role, Manuel seemed fully aware of the talk surrounding the team on social media.

However, Manuel said that it's extremely rare for him to make a decision regarding coaching in the middle of the season. He said all evaluations of the season will come at the end of the year, and he prefers to keep the team focused on its games rather than coaching decisions.

In order to make an in-season decision as it relates to coaching, Manuel said "something's really got to be off."

Some would argue that things are off. Ahead of its contest against Iowa on Saturday night, Michigan has lost seven of its last eight games and 12 of its last 16. But on Saturday, Manuel seemed content waiting until the end of the season to have conversations and potentially consider making changes.

Michigan will take on Iowa on Saturday night at Crisler Center at 5 p.m. The game will air on FS1 as Michigan looks to win its second game of 2024.