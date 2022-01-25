Warde Manuel named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee
The College Football Playoff announced reshuffling in its committee ahead of the 2022 season.
Among those changes includes the Management Committee's addition of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Manuel is approaching his sixth year in Ann Arbor, beginning his tenure on Jan. 29, 2016. Nearing the end of his original five-year contract, the former Michigan offensive lineman had his contract extended through June 30, 2026.
In a press release on Tuesday, the CFP also announced N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan as selection committee chair, replacing Iowa A.D. Gary Barta, who served for two years.
In addition to Manuel, the Management Committee appointed Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuck, longtime head coach Jim Grobe, and longtime sportswriter Kelly Whiteside to the CFP Selection Committee.
“Chet, Jim, Warde, and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” Executive Director of the CFP, Bill Hancock, said. “Their expertise, knowledge, and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.”
According to the release, the new members will begin three-year terms beginning this spring. They replace Barta, Paola Boivin, Charlie Cobb, and Tyrone Willingham whose terms expired.
