Warde Manuel named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Playoff announced reshuffling in its committee ahead of the 2022 season.

Among those changes includes the Management Committee's addition of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Manuel is approaching his sixth year in Ann Arbor, beginning his tenure on Jan. 29, 2016. Nearing the end of his original five-year contract, the former Michigan offensive lineman had his contract extended through June 30, 2026.

In a press release on Tuesday, the CFP also announced N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan as selection committee chair, replacing Iowa A.D. Gary Barta, who served for two years.