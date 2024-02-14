It's been a year to forget for the Michigan men's basketball team. Now sitting at 8-17 overall, the 2023-24 Wolverines have lost the most games in the program's last 14 seasons, and there are still seven more guaranteed games left.

Dug McDaniel, the starting point guard, remains on academic suspension, which prohibits him from playing in road contests. In the five games that McDaniel has missed, the Wolverines have lost all five games, losing by an average of 21.4 points per contest.

But McDaniel's suspension is far from the team's biggest problem. Michigan has no flow offensively and struggles just as much on the defensive end, too.

The likelihood is that this year's Michigan team will finish with either the worst or second-worst winning percentage of any Michigan team this century.

Michigan's basketball program has quickly fallen off after making an appearance in the national championship game six years ago and an appearance in the Elite Eight just three seasons ago.

Head coach Juwan Howard has received the majority of the blame for the program's struggles — as he should — and questions have started to arise about whether he's the right man for the job.

On Wednesday morning, Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel spoke about Howard and the spiraling men's basketball program.

"Juwan and I have talked, yes," Manuel said. "We will continue to have those conversations as the season goes through. I will continue to support him in the effort to turn this around and win, as he expects to win. There is no lack of effort from our student athletes, its a lack of execution at times."

"We have to be better. He knows that. I will continue to have those conversations with him, and be there for him. This is difficult. These student athletes are working to win. There is no bigger disappointment that what they have."

Although Manuel recognizes the need to be better, he said he hasn't had any thoughts about changes to the coaching staff.

"I have not really thought about any changes in our men's basketball program at this time. I want to support Juwan to be successful and have not given any moment of thought to changes at this time. My support is of him, our student athletes, and our staff."

Manuel has been consistent in his support of Howard, who is still recovering from open heart surgery in September. During Sherrone Moore's introductory press conference in late January, Manuel said his main priority is that Howard is healthy following the major procedure.

With seven guaranteed games left, Howard and the Wolverines need two wins to avoid becoming the program's first team since 1981-82 to fail to reach double-digit victories.