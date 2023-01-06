Michigan's athletic department has confirmed that it has received allegations from the NCAA in regard to the football department.

Athletic director Warde Manuel made a brief statement regarding the allegations, saying that the university will continue to cooperate with the NCAA.

“Yesterday, we received draft allegations from the NCAA regarding our football program. We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation. Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments."

Contents of the allegations include multiple level II violations and a more serious level I violation for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The program's level II violations "center on using too many coaches at practice sessions, meeting with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period and watching player workouts over a video feed."

The potential punishment for Level I violations could include recruiting restrictions as well as a potential suspension.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.