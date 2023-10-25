Another day has passed, which means more information has emerged about the NCAA's investigation into the Michigan football program for in-person scouting allegations.

According to the Washington Post, the NCAA investigation was spurred on by an outside law firm obtaining evidence from Michigan's computer, which included files on a drive that were accessed and maintained by multiple Michigan coaches.

"The sign-stealing investigation threatening to disrupt Michigan’s football season began after an outside investigative firm approached the NCAA with documents and videos the firm said it had obtained from computer drives maintained and accessed by multiple Michigan coaches, according to two people familiar with the matter," the report read. "Evidence that suggests the scandal’s impact could broaden beyond the suspension of one low-level assistant."

The report also stated that the evidence was presented to NCAA officials, who then opened up an investigation into the football program. It is unknown who hired the outside law firm to investigate.

It's also suggested that the evidence that was turned over does not link head coach Jim Harbaugh to the investigation.

Also found on the files, according to the report, was a "detailed schedule" of U-M's in-person scouting efforts which included a list of games and a travel budget associated with the trips, a total equating to $15,000.

