WATCH: J.J. McCarthy throws TD after CBS honors late high school teammate

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Sports are incredible and the coincidences in life and sports really bring things into perspective.

UNLV suffered a tragic loss during the offseason as Ryan Keeler, No. 47, passed away due to a heart condition at age 20.

CBS acknowledged Keeler's passing as Michigan had the ball, as Keeler and McCarthy were high school teammates and friends. As CBS wrapped up the memorial, McCarthy delivered a strike to Roman Wilson for a touchdown.

That touchdown went for 47-yards, a fitting tribute for Keeler, who McCarthy also had 47 written on his non-throwing hand.

You can watch the play below.

