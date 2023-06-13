News More News
WATCH: Jim Harbaugh discusses M Power program during roadshow event

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
It didn't take long for the Michigan headman to get to work promoting the new M Power program the football program announced this week.

According to the M Power website, the program is described as the following:

M Power – Brand for Life is a new venture created to assist athletes as they develop personal brands, build, and navigate business ventures and pursue opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness. The program is designed to further Michigan Football’s mission by expanding the tools, resources and experiences required to help our players flourish throughout their life.

Jim Harbaugh has been hard at work since the program's release to help promote and raise awareness about the program.

He was at an event on Monday evening and was discussing the program with those in attendance.

You can watch some words he had about the program in the video embedded below.

---

