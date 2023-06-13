WATCH: Jim Harbaugh discusses M Power program during roadshow event
It didn't take long for the Michigan headman to get to work promoting the new M Power program the football program announced this week.
According to the M Power website, the program is described as the following:
M Power – Brand for Life is a new venture created to assist athletes as they develop personal brands, build, and navigate business ventures and pursue opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness. The program is designed to further Michigan Football’s mission by expanding the tools, resources and experiences required to help our players flourish throughout their life.
Jim Harbaugh has been hard at work since the program's release to help promote and raise awareness about the program.
He was at an event on Monday evening and was discussing the program with those in attendance.
You can watch some words he had about the program in the video embedded below.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram