While Jim Harbaugh has some work to do now that he's the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, he took time out of his schedule to be in Baltimore to support his brother as the Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship Game.

Harbaugh also appeared on the CBS pregame show and was asked about why now was the time to leave Michigan.

His takeaway was clear, there are no Lombardi Trophies available at the college level.

You can watch his segment in the embed below.