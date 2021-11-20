WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. UNLV

It was always a matter of “when” rather than “if” when it came to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate. The 6’11 French transplant oozes talent in just about every facet of the game and still has a ton of potential to realize. In a late-night game against the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV, Diabate made another jump towards that tall, tall ceiling of his. Whether in the form of a thunderous block or a posterizing dunk against a hapless defender in transition, his presence is being felt. By the end of the game, the freshman put up 14 points on 6-7 shooting, adding 7 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Overall, the dominance from Diabate helped keep Michigan relatively comfortable throughout the night. UNLV had strong performances from a trio of players: Bryce Hamilton (21 points), Donovan Williams (12 points), and Michael Nuga (12 points). Hitting tough, contested shots, UNLV was able to stick around with the Wolverines with a flurry of buckets at the end of the half. However, solid defense down the stretch and continued solid play from Brooks and Dickinson proved to be too much for the outmatched UNLV squad. A solid win for Michigan, who moves on to play Arizona Sunday night at 12:30am, for whatever reason.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

