WATCH: Michigan Football Offense Analysis vs. Penn State

Michigan found themselves pushed up against a wall late in the game on the road at Happy Valley. After Penn State scored the game-tying touchdown, 2-point conversion, and the go-ahead field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Cade McNamara had the ball in his hands with an opportunity to prove the “Michigan loses those tough road games” narrative doesn’t have to remain that way.

McNamara found Erick All on a rub route and the game's final score was from the sprinting tight end down the sideline. In this episode, I look at all offensive positive games. Hassan Haskins, who picked up 156 yards on 31 carries, is featured heavily and for many reasons. Though the run blocking generally was solid in this game, Haskins had crucial yards after contact time and time again to continue drives. Overall, the offensive effort was impressive despite the slow start. Let’s dive into the film and figure it out.

Let me know your thoughts on the analysis and check out some additional plays exclusive to Wolverine Den members. See you there!

