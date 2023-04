If you hear your name called as a kicker in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, chances are you're likely pretty good at what you do. That is the case for Michigan's Jake Moody, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The organization was thrilled to select Moody as the 49ers had zero issues spending a high-round pick on the kicker.

In the embed below, you can watch the moment Moody is informed he's going to become a 49er.