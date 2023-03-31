News More News
WATCH: Michigan staff reacts to five-star Jadyn Davis' commitment

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan received huge news on the recruiting trail on Friday as 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

He did so in front of a national audience by announcing his pledge live on ESPN.

Needless to say, Davis' commitment to the Wolverines meant a lot to the staff. In the video embedded below, watch as the entire Wolverines' offensive staff reacted to Davis' announcement.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football recruiting coverage.

---

