WATCH: Michigan staff reacts to five-star Jadyn Davis' commitment
Michigan received huge news on the recruiting trail on Friday as 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
He did so in front of a national audience by announcing his pledge live on ESPN.
Needless to say, Davis' commitment to the Wolverines meant a lot to the staff. In the video embedded below, watch as the entire Wolverines' offensive staff reacted to Davis' announcement.
