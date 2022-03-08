WATCH: Michigan vs. Ohio State Basketball Highlights & Analysis

Heading into this game, the Michigan Wolverines were squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Win this road match-up vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes and you add a Quadrant 1 win, greatly increasing your tournament resume. Lose, and you have to do some work in the conference tournament to feel good about those chances. On paper this game looked winnable, until, shortly before tip-off, it was shared that Hunter Dickinson would not be playing due to a stomach illness. Crap.

Enter Terrance Williams II. Putting together a 17-point performance, 11 of which came in the first half, Williams provided a spark the Wolverines desperately needed to stay with the Buckeyes through the first 20 minutes of the game. Whether from beyond the arc or driving to the bucket, Williams was excellent. Not to be outdone, Devante Jones has shown he’s one of the most valuable players on the team, dishing out 9 assists and leading the team with 21 points. Despite a lack of Dickinson, Caleb Houstan going 0-10 on the day, the Wolverines picked up a road win over Ohio State and has to feel good about themselves heading into the postseason.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

