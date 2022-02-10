WATCH: Michigan vs. Penn State Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The saying “a win is a win” exists for a reason. I believe all viewers verified that this game between Michigan and Penn State on Tuesday night is that reason. In a “who can miss the most and still win” kind of game, the Wolverines found a way to come out on top 58-57. Hunter Dickinson proved to be the difference-maker once again, having both a team-high in points and rebounds at 16 and 15, respectively.

Despite shooting less than 32% from the field, the Wolverines did put up over 86% from the free throw line, capitalizing from the line late in the game to keep enough distance ahead of the Nittany Lions. This was definitely a “cannot lose” type of game for Michigan, and they did just that. Onto bigger and better things and to hopefully never watch this game footage again!

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

