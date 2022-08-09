WATCH (NIL): Junior Colson shares ‘Breaking Limits’ story with Degree

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson sat down with Degree to launch a new NIL initiative and spread his #BreakingLimits story. Colson discusses experiencing the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, his goal of building an orphanage, falling in love with his family, acclimating to the United States and more.

Colson: “One of the biggest things I want to do when I go back to Haiti is I want to build an orphanage, because I came from an orphanage. I fell in love with my family at a very young age, and they fell in love with me. It was just kind of like a perfect click. It was awesome the first time I came to the States. It was a lot different than I expected.

“I’ve broken a lot of limits throughout my life coming from a third-world country. I learned English in about a year. I will be a three-time All-American. I still feel like my journey’s not finished. I’ve still got a couple more limits I’ve got to break. Limits are meant to be broken, and I’m living proof of that.”

Via Edelman: “Degree’s #BreakingLimits Team program continues to set students up for success post-graduation offering thoughtful NIL deals to diverse, underrepresented college athletes including equitable payments in aggregate to women’s and men’s athletes, a mentorship program with Unilever executives, a platform to share the athlete’s untold stories of adversity, and a community program that supports local NGO partners.”