WATCH: Offensive Analysis vs. Ohio State

Now THAT's what I call a good time! The Michigan Wolverines thoroughly dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes this past weekend to the tune of 42-27 on a snowy Ann Arbor afternoon. It’s honestly rare for me to have to cut down that many positive offensive plays from a game. Usually I have a selection of 20 or so that I get down to 15 plays to analyze. I had to cut down from 29 plays for this one. If I wasn’t strapped for time, I would have analyzed every damn one of those 29 plays, as well.

But alas, time is of the essence and I chose a mix of some big passes from Cade McNamara, some key runs on the edge from Blake Corum & AJ Henning, and then a healthy dose of Hassan Haskins doing his thing. The sheer consistency of the entire offensive unit was nothing short of exceptional, putting together one of the better Wolverine offensive performances I’ve ever seen from a sheer execution standpoint.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a thrashing of some Buckeyes. Let me know your thoughts on the analysis and check out some additional plays exclusive to Wolverine Den members. See you there!

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!